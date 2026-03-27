US President Donald Trump has said that Cuba could be a future target of US action after Iran.

Trump pointed to what he described as the success of recent US military operations in Venezuela and Iran.

"I built this great military. I said, 'You'll never have to use it,' but sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way," Trump said at the Future Investment Initiative, a Saudi business conference on Friday.

"But pretend I didn't say that. Please, pretend I didn't. Please, please, please, media, please disregard that statement," he added.

Cuba is preparing itself for “possible military aggression” by the US, said the country's deputy foreign minister on Sunday in an interview.

"Our military is always prepared, and in fact, it is preparing these days for the possibility of (US) military aggression. We would be naive if not looking at what's happening around the world," Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said.