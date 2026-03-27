WORLD
2 min read
Trump signals Cuba could be his next target
US President says recent operations in Venezuela and Iran showed what he regards as effective use of US military power and framed them as successes.
Trump signals Cuba could be his next target
U.S. President Donald Trump on ​Friday said "Cuba is next" during a speech. / Reuters
March 27, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that Cuba could be a future target of US action after Iran.

Trump pointed to what he described as the success of recent US military operations in Venezuela and Iran.

"I built this great military. I said, 'You'll never have to use it,' but sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way," Trump said at the Future Investment Initiative, a Saudi business conference on Friday.

"But pretend I didn't say that. Please, pretend I didn't. Please, please, please, media, please disregard that statement," he added.

Cuba is preparing itself for “possible military aggression” by the US, said the country's deputy foreign minister on Sunday in an interview.

"Our military is always prepared, and in fact, it is preparing these days for the possibility of (US) military aggression. We would be naive if not looking at what's happening around the world," Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said.

RECOMMENDED

Expressing hope that the invasion would not happen, Cassio added that there would be no justification for it.

"Why would the government of the United States force its country to take military action against a neighbouring country like Cuba?" he further questioned.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Cuba's leadership is incapable of fixing a countrywide power outage and needs new leaders to do so.

"Cuba has an economy that doesn't work, and a political and governmental system that can't fix it, so they have to change dramatically," Rubio told reporters at the White House.

The US and Cuba have remained adversaries for 65 years, but the Trump administration has stepped up pressure from Washington.

RelatedTRT World - Cuba receives humanitarian aid convoy defying US sanctions
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran slams 'calculated' US school strike as war crime at UN
19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, UNICEF says
Israel bars Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth consecutive week
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Iran's IRGC calls on civilians to leave areas near US bases
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia reach defence 'arrangement' amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Stratcom Summit 2026 opens in Istanbul amid rising global tensions and information warfare
China denies reports of SMIC sending chipmaking tools to Iran
US land mines seen scattered in Iran pose 'extreme danger' to civilians
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Protection of truth critical in 'disinformation age': Türkiye's head of communications
Netanyahu does not know how to win in any arena: former Israeli PM Bennett
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Israel's Netanyahu plans to extend military service amid army personnel shortage
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report