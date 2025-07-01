In recent years, the Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) has emerged as an increasingly influential force in the US entertainment industry, leveraging its connections within Hollywood to counter criticism of Israel.

CCFP calls itself a nonpartisan, pro-peace organisation composed of artists, producers, and executives that promotes “artistic freedom and constructive engagement.”

But this pro-Israel group has waged a months-long battle against Kneecap, the hip-hop Irish band, which is facing US and UK censure for its criticism of Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians.

It was CCFP that posted pictures of Kneecap’s Mo Chara holding a Hezbollah flag in one of the concerts, which led to Chara facing terrorism charges in the UK. (Chara, a vocal supporter of Palestine, says he didn’t know what the flag represented, and he only took it after someone from the crowd handed it to him.)

CCFP has evolved into a well-organised lobbying platform that actively targets artists, performers, and journalists who speak out against Israeli aggression, seeking to limit their exposure or discredit their voices in Western media.

Here’s a recap of what it has been up to.

The Bisan Owda Emmy campaign

One of the most widely covered events transpired in 2024, when Bisan Owda, a 25-year-old Palestinian journalist from Gaza, was nominated for an Emmy for her work documenting life under Israeli bombardment in the documentary “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive.”

Soon after the nomination was announced , CCFP spearheaded a campaign calling for her disqualification, alleging ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) — a US-designated terrorist group.

The organisation circulated a letter signed by over 150 entertainment industry figures, including prominent names like Selma Blair and Sherry Lansing, urging the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to revoke her nomination.

However, after internal review, the Academy stood by its decision, finding no evidence of current extremist ties. Owda later went on to win the Emmy, but the episode marked a high-profile instance of CCFP’s efforts to influence cultural institutions.

Chant at Glastonbury: Visa revocation for Bob Vylan

On Saturday, British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan became the latest targets of cultural and political fallout after leading chants of “free, free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF” at the Glastonbury Festival, during a pro-Palestine performance.

While the US government revoked their visas, citing the glorification of violence, critics noted the swift online mobilisation from groups like CCFP and other pro-Israel advocacy platforms in the days following the performance.