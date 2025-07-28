WORLD
'Trump ate von der Leyen for breakfast': Orban on EU-US trade deal
Hungary’s prime minister has mocked EU leadership, claiming Brussels was humiliated by Washington under Trump’s influence.
Hungarian PM Orban mocks the EU-US trade deal as a humiliation for Brussels. / AP
July 28, 2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a swipe at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, claiming that US President Donald Trump had outmanoeuvred her in recent EU-US trade discussions.

“Trump ate von der Leyen for breakfast,” Orban said on Monday, using sharp language to characterise what he described as a one-sided outcome in Washington’s favour.

The comment followed the announcement of a trade framework between the European Union and the United States, which Orban criticised as overly favourable to US interests.

He added that the outcome fell short compared to a similar deal Washington recently reached with the UK.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the US impose a 15 percent import tariff on most EU goods, half of the threatened rate of 30 percent.

The bloc will also invest $600 billion in the US and purchase $750 billion in American energy and military equipment.

“It was not a deal that President Donald Trump made with Ursula von der Leyen. The US president is a heavyweight negotiator, and the Madame President is a featherweight.”

Orban said. “The American agreement with the UK is much better than this. The European agreement is worse than the English one. Therefore, it will be difficult to claim it as a success later on.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto echoed Orban’s criticism, saying the developments underscored the need for new leadership in Brussels.

‘Submissive diplomacy’

The Hungarian leader, who has long aligned himself with Trump and often clashes with EU leadership, made the remarks during a domestic political event, where he also reiterated his opposition to deeper EU integration and what he called the Commission’s “submissive diplomacy.”

Neither the European Commission nor the Trump administration has responded publicly to Orban’s remarks.

Von der Leyen has not commented directly on the trade talks or Orban’s criticisms, though her office previously defended the negotiations as part of efforts to strengthen transatlantic economic ties.

The EU and US have been working to stabilise their trade relationship after years of friction under the Trump administration, including disputes over tariffs and subsidies.

Orban’s comments suggest that Trump’s return to the global stage, even unofficially, is already reshaping European political rhetoric.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
