Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a swipe at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, claiming that US President Donald Trump had outmanoeuvred her in recent EU-US trade discussions.

“Trump ate von der Leyen for breakfast,” Orban said on Monday, using sharp language to characterise what he described as a one-sided outcome in Washington’s favour.

The comment followed the announcement of a trade framework between the European Union and the United States, which Orban criticised as overly favourable to US interests.

He added that the outcome fell short compared to a similar deal Washington recently reached with the UK.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the US impose a 15 percent import tariff on most EU goods, half of the threatened rate of 30 percent.

The bloc will also invest $600 billion in the US and purchase $750 billion in American energy and military equipment.

“It was not a deal that President Donald Trump made with Ursula von der Leyen. The US president is a heavyweight negotiator, and the Madame President is a featherweight.”

Orban said. “The American agreement with the UK is much better than this. The European agreement is worse than the English one. Therefore, it will be difficult to claim it as a success later on.”