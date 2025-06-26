Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has authorised illegal settlers to sing and dance freely during their visits to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

“For the first time in years, Jewish visitors were permitted to sing and dance openly across the sacred site, in line with a new policy introduced by Ben-Gvir,” Israeli Channel 7 reported on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir, a settler himself who heads the far-right Jewish Power Party, oversees Israel’s police force.

His move marks a significant departure from previous regulations regarding the flashpoint site.

According to Channel 7, Israeli police have now been instructed to allow Jewish prayer and song throughout the compound. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai reportedly relayed the orders to law enforcement officers.

Increasing violations

Three weeks ago, Ben-Gvir reportedly met in his office with leaders of groups advocating for Jewish access to the Al Aqsa compound.

During the meeting, participants proposed expanding allowances for Jewish religious practices, including group singing in non-restricted areas.

“My policy is to allow singing throughout the compound,” Ben-Gvir was quoted as saying during the meeting.