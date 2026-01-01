Hadramout Governor Salem al-Khanbashi said that the response of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) for government calls to withdraw its forces from the eastern Yemeni province remains “limited.”

“There has been withdrawals from some areas in eastern Wadi Hadramout, from Al-Mukalla Airport, and from the Dhabba area,” Khanbashi told Al Jazeera television in an interview aired late Wednesday.

“Large STC forces, however, are still stationed in the Wadi Hadramout and the city of Shibam,” he added.

The governor, who is affiliated with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, urged the STC to withdraw its forces from the province and return to their previous positions.

“We want to avoid any bloodshed,” he added.

Tension escalated in southern Yemen last month after the STC forces captured Hadramaut and Al-Mahra provinces in eastern Yemen after clashes with government forces. The two governorates together make up nearly half of Yemen’s land area.

STC spokesman Mohammed al-Naqeeb claimed Wednesday that the council’s forces redeployed in the province, as part of what he called coordination with the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

“The first brigade of the Nation’s Shield Forces was repositioned to the Thamud area, and the other units would redeploy to the Ramah area and additional locations in Hadramout and Mahra provinces,” he said.