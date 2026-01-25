Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man and arrested at least 11 others during raids across the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday it was informed by the General Authority of Civil Affairs that a Palestinian citizen was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Ayoun al-Haramiya area, north of the central city of Ramallah. The victim was later identified as Ammar Hijazi, 34, from the northern city of Nablus.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that another young man was critically wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on his vehicle near the same junction.

Israeli forces claimed in a statement that officers had identified a car travelling at high speed and ordered the driver to stop. They claimed the driver accelerated towards an officer, prompting police to open fire, after which the vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

Arrest operations were reported across several West Bank areas. Local sources said Israeli forces raided Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, arresting four Palestinian brothers.