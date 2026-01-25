WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Israeli military raids and arrest operations have intensified across the occupied West Bank, with Palestinians reporting killings, injuries and mass detentions.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
At least 1,109 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,000 wounded and more than 21,000 arrested since October 2023.. / AP
January 25, 2026

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man and arrested at least 11 others during raids across the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday it was informed by the General Authority of Civil Affairs that a Palestinian citizen was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Ayoun al-Haramiya area, north of the central city of Ramallah. The victim was later identified as Ammar Hijazi, 34, from the northern city of Nablus.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that another young man was critically wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on his vehicle near the same junction.

Israeli forces claimed in a statement that officers had identified a car travelling at high speed and ordered the driver to stop. They claimed the driver accelerated towards an officer, prompting police to open fire, after which the vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's raids in occupied West Bank enter their fourth day

Arrest operations were reported across several West Bank areas. Local sources said Israeli forces raided Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, arresting four Palestinian brothers.

RECOMMENDED

In the northern West Bank, five Palestinians were detained from areas around Tulkarem, according to Wafa.

Further arrests were reported in Jenin and northwest of Ramallah, where Israeli forces detained former prisoner Mahmoud al-Barghouti after raiding and searching his home. In Bethlehem, Israeli forces reportedly assaulted a young man after detaining him for several hours before releasing him.

Since the start of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli military operations and settler violence have sharply increased across the occupied West Bank, including killings, arrests and forced displacement.

At least 1,109 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,000 wounded and more than 21,000 arrested during this period, according to official Palestinian figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43