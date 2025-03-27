US President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariff on imported cars and light trucks, starting next week, has evoked a global reaction, widening the trade war he reignited upon regaining the White House this year.

Auto industry experts predict the move will drive up prices and stymie production.

Wall Street's main indexes opened in the red, with General Motors sinking more than nine percent in early trading while Ford limited losses to under one percent In Tokyo, Toyota, the world's top-selling carmaker, fell two percent, Honda shed 2.5 percent, Nissan was off 1.7 percent and Mazda dived six percent.

Seoul-listed Hyundai gave up more than four percent. Among European auto firms, Volkswagen shed 2.4 percent, Porsche was down around 3.5 percent, Mercedes lost four percent and BMW fell 2.7 percent, pushing the wider Frankfurt stock markets down more than one percent. Peugeot and Jeep maker Stellantis shed more than five percent.

In Mumbai, India's car major Tata Motors, which exports Land Rovers to the United States, lost more than five percent.

Reactions are pouring in from across the globe.

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba

"Japan is a country that is making the largest amount of investment to the United States, so we wonder if it makes sense for (Washington) to apply uniform tariffs to all countries. That is a point we've been making and will continue to do so.

"We need to consider what's best for Japan's national interest. We're putting all options on the table in considering the most effective response."

European Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen

"Bad for businesses, worse for consumers."

Canadian PM Mark Carney

"We will defend our workers, we will defend our companies, we will defend our country, and we will defend it together."

Guo Jiakun, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

"No country's development and prosperity are achieved by imposing tariffs."

Robert Habeck, German Economy Minister

"What counts now is to have a firm response to these tariffs from the EU. It needs to be clear that we will not take this lying down."

"The EU must now give a firm response to the tariffs — it must be clear that we will not back down in the face of the USA."

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves

"Trade wars are no good for anyone."

"We are working intensely these next few days to try and secure a good deal for Britain. I recognise how important this is."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

"President Trump is at it again. His 25 per cent tariffs on cars and light trucks will do nothing more than increase costs for hard-working American families. US markets are already on the decline as the president causes more chaos and uncertainty.

He’s putting American jobs at risk. I've spoken with Prime Minister Carney. We agree Canada needs to stand firm, strong and united. I fully support the federal government preparing retaliatory tariffs to show that we’ll never back down.

Related TRT Global - Trump orders 25% tariffs on foreign-built cars, light trucks

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

"Important to note that Tesla is not unscathed here. The tariff impact on Tesla is still significant.

"This will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial."

Shawn Fain, President of United Auto Workers Union

"We applaud the Trump administration for stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working class communities for decades ... These tariffs are a major step in the right direction for autoworkers and blue-collar communities across the country, and it is now on the automakers, from the Big Three to Volkswagen and beyond, to bring back good union jobs to the US."

UBS

"The tariffs could also disrupt supply chains, deter investments, and significantly raise consumer prices, while potentially igniting trade disputes with Europe, Japan, and South Korea"