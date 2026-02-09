US President Donald Trump's "bulldozer" politics is destroying the international order and paving the way for a world shaped by the rich and powerful and regional hegemons, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) warned in its new report.

"The world has entered a period of wrecking-ball politics. More than 80 years after construction began, the US-led postwar international order is now under destruction," the report said ahead of the conference, which opens on Friday with more than 100 world leaders, defence and foreign ministers expected to attend.

The annual report's cover featured an elephant — a choice that seemed to refer to the Trump administration as "the elephant in the room" in world politics. It argued that Washington's disruptive agenda, including its disregard for international law and attempts to dismantle existing rules, would have a profound impact on crises and conflicts worldwide.

"The Trumpian illiberal-nationalist challenge to the international order is not merely a matter of policy adjustment or tactical divergence," the authors said, stressing that the Trump administration firmly believes the post-1945 international order no longer serves US interests and is actively seeking to dismantle it. This shift could have far-reaching consequences for world peace, they warned.

"The US under Trump disregards some of the most basic norms of the post-1945 system: territorial integrity and the prohibition of the threat or use of force against other states," the report said, citing Trump's insistence on acquiring Greenland and his use of force against targets in Iraq, Iran, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Yemen — all within his first year in office.

"If the leading state fails to abide by the underlying principle of the international legal system it once championed, the already ailing system faces total collapse,” the authors cautioned.

Rise of anti-establishment movements and 'culture war'

The 121-page report noted that the shift in US politics under the Trump administration reflects a broader trend across many Western countries, where the rise of far-right and anti-establishment movements has unleashed a "culture war" against liberal ideals and institutions.

According to the authors of the report, these movements show particular disdain for open borders, multiculturalism, and liberal internationalism more broadly — which, they claim, put their countries at risk of civilisational decline.