'This is not your war,' Oman tells US after joint strikes with Israel on Iran rock nuclear talks
Mediator in nuclear talks says military action risks derailing negotiations just as prospects for progress had begun to emerge.
Flames rise in an area in Tehran, Iran, in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on February 28, 2026. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Oman’s foreign minister sharply criticised US–Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday, warning the attacks threaten to unravel delicate diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said he was “dismayed” by the military action, arguing that ongoing negotiations had been undermined at a critical moment.

“Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined,” Albusaidi wrote on social media, urging United States leaders to avoid deeper involvement. 

“Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this,” he said, adding: “This is not your war.”

His remarks carry added significance given Oman’s role as a key intermediary in the talks between Washington and Tehran. 

Albusaidi had met US Vice President JD Vance just hours before the strikes and had voiced optimism that diplomacy could still yield results.

Strikes also hit negotiations with Iran

The joint operation by Israel and the United States came days after negotiators concluded another round of discussions in Geneva, where efforts had focused on narrowing gaps over Iran’s nuclear activities.

Washington and Tel Aviv said the strikes were aimed at countering threats posed by Iran’s leadership. 

The attack follows earlier US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during last year’s brief but intense Israel–Iran confrontation.

With tensions rising again, diplomats fear the latest escalation could derail negotiations entirely and heighten the risk of a broader regional conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
