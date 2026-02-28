Oman’s foreign minister sharply criticised US–Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday, warning the attacks threaten to unravel delicate diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said he was “dismayed” by the military action, arguing that ongoing negotiations had been undermined at a critical moment.

“Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined,” Albusaidi wrote on social media, urging United States leaders to avoid deeper involvement.

“Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this,” he said, adding: “This is not your war.”

His remarks carry added significance given Oman’s role as a key intermediary in the talks between Washington and Tehran.

Albusaidi had met US Vice President JD Vance just hours before the strikes and had voiced optimism that diplomacy could still yield results.