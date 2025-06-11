Several US cities are bracing for a new round of protests over President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration raids, as parts of Los Angeles spent the night under curfew in an effort to quell five days of unrest.

Officials were also preparing for nationwide anti-Trump demonstrations on Saturday, when tanks and armoured vehicles will rumble down the streets of Washington, DC, in a military parade marking the US Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with the president's 79th birthday.

The governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, said he will deploy the National Guard on Wednesday ahead of planned protests. Already this week, demonstrations have broken out in Austin, Texas, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, among other cities.

Trump's decision to send National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles has sparked a national debate on the use of military on US soil and pitted the Republican president against California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom.

Trump has claimed that the deployment prevented the violence from raging out of control, an assertion Newsom and other local officials said was the opposite of the truth.

Newsom, who is widely expected to mount a presidential run in 2028, sued Trump and the Defense Department on Monday, seeking to block the deployment of federal troops. Trump in turn has suggested that Newsom should be arrested.

Hundreds of Marines arrived in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday under orders from Trump, who has also called up 4,000 National Guard troops to the city. The Marines and National Guard are assigned to protect government personnel and buildings and do not have arrest authority.

About 700 Marines were in a staging area in the Seal Beach area about 50 km south of Los Angeles on Tuesday, awaiting deployment to specific locations, a US official said.

Police said multiple groups stayed on the streets in some areas despite the curfew and "mass arrests" were initiated.

Protests that sprang up in Los Angeles have begun to spread across the country.

From Seattle and Austin to Chicago and Washington, DC, marchers have chanted slogans, carried signs against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and snarled traffic through downtown avenues and outside federal offices.

While many have been peaceful, some have resulted in clashes with law enforcement as officers made arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

A look at some protests across the country:

Philadelphia

About 150 protesters gathered outside the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon and marched to ICE headquarters for speeches and then back to the detention center, according to Philadelphia police.

A group then walked though what police called major roads using bicycles to obstruct officers, prompting police to issue several orders for people to disperse. Police said demonstrators ignored the orders and things escalated when officers started arresting people.

San Francisco

About 200 protesters gathered outside the San Francisco Immigration Court on Tuesday after activists said several arrests were made there.

Seattle

About 50 people gathered outside the immigration court in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, chanting with drums and holding up signs that said, "Free Them All; Abolish ICE" and "No to Deportations." Protesters began putting scooters in front of building entryways before police arrived.

New York City

A mass of people rallied in lower Manhattan on Tuesday evening to protest deportations and federal immigration policy.

Demonstrators gathered outside two federal buildings that house immigration courts and began marching amid a heavy police presence.

Some protesters held signs reading "ICE out of New York" and others chanted, "Why are you in riot gear? I don’t see no riot here." New York City police said multiple people were taken into custody. There were no immediate charges.

Chicago

In Chicago, a small crowd gathered on Tuesday outside immigration court in downtown and called for an end to Trump administration immigration sweeps and military presence in California.

"With the militarisation of Los Angeles it's time to get out and let Trump know this is unacceptable," said retiree Gary Snyderman. "All of this is so unconstitutional."

The group then marched through downtown streets drumming and chanting, "No more deportations! and “Trump must go now." The demonstration had grown to at least a thousand protesters by late on Tuesday, remaining relatively peaceful with limited engagement between the group and police officers.