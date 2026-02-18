Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he would pursue a policy of "encouraging the migration" of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

"We will eliminate the idea of an Arab terror state," said Smotrich, speaking at an event organised by his Religious Zionism Party late on Tuesday.

"We will finally, formally, and in practical terms nullify the cursed Oslo Accords and embark on a path toward sovereignty, while encouraging emigration from both Gaza and Judea and Samaria,” he said, using the Hebrew term for the occupied West Bank.

"There is no other long-term solution," added Smotrich, who himself lives in a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Since last week, Israel has approved a plan backed by far-right ministers to tighten control over the West Bank and make the occupation permanent in the territory, including in areas administered by the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo Accords, in place since the 1990s.

The measures include a process to register land in the occupied West Bank as "state property" and facilitate direct purchases of land by Jewish Israelis.

The measures have triggered widespread international outrage.

On Tuesday, the UN missions of 85 countries condemned the measures, which critics say amount to the de facto annexation of the Palestinian territory.

"We strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel's unlawful presence in the West Bank," they said in a statement.

"Such decisions are contrary to Israel's obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed.