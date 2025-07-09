It’s not war, hunger or disease—but loneliness—that is silently shortening the life span around the world, with hundreds of thousands dying every year because they miss a shoulder to cry on.

In a new report, the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that 1 in 6 people globally suffer from the loneliness epidemic, a condition now blamed for more than 871,000 deaths each year, or about 100 every hour.

The WHO warns that the world is in the midst of a social disconnection crisis with sweeping health, economic, and social consequences. Once considered a personal emotion, loneliness is now being treated as a global health hazard.

“Loneliness is a significant public health concern comparable to tobacco use and obesity,” said Dr Vivek Murthy, Co-chair of the WHO Commission on Social Connection and former US Surgeon General.

In an interview with The Guardian, he described loneliness as “a signal indicating a deficiency essential for survival, namely, social connection,” comparing it to the biological need to eat.

The hidden cost of disconnection

Loneliness, defined as the distress caused by a gap between the social connections people want and what they have, is as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

It raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, and even cognitive decline. Socially isolated people are also more likely to suffer from suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

The consequences spill far beyond health.

Teenagers who report feeling lonely are significantly more likely to receive lower grades or drop out of school.

Adults facing persistent loneliness often struggle to find or hold onto jobs. At a national level, disconnection means billions in lost productivity, rising healthcare costs, and eroded community trust.

“In this age when the possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves isolated and lonely," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.