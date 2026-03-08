The Arab League's secretary-general has said Iranian attacks on several member states were "reckless", urging Tehran to reverse what he called a "massive strategic mistake".

In response to US-Israeli attacks that began on February 28, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states, which house American bases.

Addressing an emergency videoconference of Arab foreign ministers from Cairo, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the strikes "cannot be justified under any pretext or excuse", accusing Tehran of responding to Gulf peace efforts with "treacherous rockets and drone attacks".

He said Arab states were "not parties to the ongoing war" and had made it clear they would not allow "their territory or airspace to be used" to launch attacks.

Several Arab countries, including Oman, until recently the mediator of US-Iran nuclear talks, as well as Qatar and Egypt, had put in "earnest, sincere and serious efforts to spare the entire region, including Iran, the ravages of war,” Aboul Gheit added.

Iran warns response will continue

Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on US-Israeli bases across the Gulf have continued unabated on day eight of the Middle East conflict triggered by US President Donald Trump’s decision to launch strikes on Iran while negotiations were still underway in Geneva.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain all reported new attacks.

In Kuwait, two border guards were killed while on duty, the interior ministry said. The military said fuel tanks at the country's international airport were targeted in a drone attack.

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry reported intercepting 15 drones, including an attempted attack in the diplomatic quarter of the capital, Riyadh.