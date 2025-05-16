Indonesia's navy seized a ship carrying nearly two tons of methamphetamine and cocaine worth $425 million off Sumatra this week, and arrested a Thai national and four Myanmar nationals found aboard the vessel, the navy said on Friday.

Officers apprehended the ship after it turned off its lights and increased its speed to try to flee Indonesian waters in the Tanjung Balai Karimun region of Riau Islands province, the navy said.

Officers seized nearly 100 yellow and white sacks holding about 1.2 tons of cocaine and 705 kilograms of methamphetamine worth 7 trillion rupiah ($425.92 million), navy spokesperson, I Made Wira Hady Arsanta Wardhana, said in a statement.

The navy said the ship, bearing a Thai flag, was taken to a navy base in Tanjung Balai Karimun. It did not give details of the crew members' origins apart from their nationalities.

Officials are still investigating where the drugs came from and where the ship was headed, navy official Fauzi, who goes by one name, said in a press conference. The seizure is among the largest busts in the country.