Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, is heading into Sunday’s national election aiming to tighten her hold on power, as opinion polls point to a strong victory for her conservative party.

Here are the key developments to watch:

Winning margin

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, could capture around 300 seats in the 465-seat lower house of parliament, polls last week showed. That would be a significant jump from the razor-thin majority she now controls.

If the coalition snags 261 seats, dubbed an absolute stable majority, she can control parliamentary committees, easing the passage of legislation, including key budget proposals.

A super-majority of 310 seats would allow her to override the upper house, where her coalition lacks a majority.

If the polls have it all wrong and she loses her lower house majority, Takaichi has said she will resign.

Fiscal jeopardy

Takaichi's election promise to help households cope with rising prices by suspending the 8 percent sales tax on food sparked a market selloff last month.

Investors baulked at the vagaries of how an economy with the heaviest debt burden in the developed world would pay for the estimated 5 trillion yen ($30 billion) hit to annual revenue.

Her comments on how she will implement those plans will be pored over by those same investors who fled Japanese government bonds and sent the yen sinking into crisis mode.

If she sets off a market rout, Takaichi may not be able to count on the Bank of Japan's help to tame it, Reuters reported this week.

Youth vote