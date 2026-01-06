US President Donald Trump has said that Venezuela will not hold new elections within the next 30 days, arguing that the country must first be stabilised following recent US actions.

"We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote," Trump said in an interview with NBC News.

"No, it’s going to take a period of time. We have to nurse the country back to health," he added.

Trump said on Saturday that US military action had led to the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and that Washington would assert control over Venezuela for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

He stressed that the United States was not at war with Venezuela.

"No, we’re not," Trump said.

"We’re at war with people that sell drugs."

Oil focus

Trump also said the US could help subsidise oil companies’ efforts to rebuild Venezuela’s energy infrastructure, estimating the process could take less than 18 months.