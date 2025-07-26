WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
Live feed shows activists holding up their hands as Israeli soldiers take control of the vessel.
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
A live broadcast showed armed soldiers boarding the ship and ordering the activists to raise their hands. / AA
July 26, 2025

The Israeli army has stormed the Gaza-bound aid ship, Handala, with 21 people on board, shortly after the vessel issued a distress call.

The broadcast showed the activists sitting on deck on Saturday, holding their hands up, as the soldiers took control of the vessel.

Three video live feeds of the scene, which had been broadcast online, were cut minutes later.

Later reports said the vessel will be towed to Ashdod port, and activists will be deported from Israel.

RECOMMENDED

The fate of the ship's crew and activists is unknown, as the live stream was abruptly cut off during the raid.

Earlier, the Handala had issued a distress call as Israeli naval forces approached.

The ship, which set sail from Italy, is carrying baby formula, food, and medicine in line with international maritime and humanitarian law. On board are unarmed civilians, including lawmakers, medics, and volunteers.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland