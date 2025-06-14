Israel and Iran launched a fresh wave of attacks late Saturday, raising fears of a broader regional war. The Israeli army said it was intercepting missiles fired from Iran, while continuing to strike military targets in Tehran.

Iranian state television confirmed that missiles and drones had been launched toward Israel. Several projectiles were seen in the night sky over occupied East Jerusalem. Sirens were heard in Haifa, but not in the capital.

Three people were killed in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in the latest round of Iranian missile strikes, according to Israeli media. A separate attack in the Tamra area left one dead and 14 others injured, Israel’s ambulance service said, including one in critical condition.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted Israeli warplane refueling sites. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that warplanes had struck the headquarters of Iran’s Ministry of Defence in Tehran, as well as an oil facility in the capital’s southern suburbs.

Iranian outlets reported that a strike on the Shahran oil depot near Tehran triggered a fire at a refinery complex, with emergency teams attempting to bring the blaze under control.

In a significant escalation, Iran said its South Pars gas field — the world’s largest — partially suspended operations after an Israeli strike caused a fire there on Saturday. Located in Iran’s southern Bushehr province, the offshore field is vital to domestic gas production.