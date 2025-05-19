Australia has assured Ukraine that a retired fleet of Abrams tanks is "on the way" to the war-torn country to help it push back Russia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has reported.

In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome on Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country is doing "whatever we can" to place pressure on Russia.

The Albanese government last year pledged to donate a fleet of retired tanks to Ukraine, but they remained stuck in Australia, with defence figures in part blaming resistance from the US for their delayed transfer, according to ABC on Monday.

US officials remain privately frustrated over Australia's decision to donate the tanks to Ukraine, even as the vehicles finally begin the long sea journey to the battleground.

"Last year, even before Donald Trump returned as president, we warned the Australians that sending these Abrams tanks would be complicated, and once they finally get to the battlefield, the Ukrainians will find them difficult to sustain," a US official told ABC, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The latest talks between Albanese and Zelenskyy focused on how Australia could help maximise pressure on Russia.

‘Pressure on Russia’

Australia has provided about $962 million in support to Ukraine.