POLITICS
2 min read
Libya declares three days of mourning after army chief died in plane crash near Ankara
Army chief Mohammed al-Haddad and four senior officers die in crash south of Ankara, Turkish officials say.
Libya declares three days of mourning after army chief died in plane crash near Ankara
Libya’s Presidency Council President Mohamed Menfi calls deaths a 'grave loss' for Libya’s military and the nation / AA
December 23, 2025

Libya has declared three days of national mourning following the deaths of Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and four senior military officials in a plane crash near the Turkish capital, Ankara.

In a statement on Tuesday, Libya’s Government of National Unity extended its condolences to the families of the victims and to their colleagues in the Libyan Armed Forces.

During the three-day mourning period, flags at all state institutions will be flown at half-mast, while official ceremonies and celebrations will be suspended, the statement said.

"The Government of National Unity extends its sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and to their colleagues in the armed forces," it said, adding prayers for the victims and patience for their families.

Earlier, the head of Libya’s Presidency Council, Mohamed Menfi, has mourned Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and four senior military officials who were killed in a plane crash near the Turkish capital, Ankara.

RECOMMENDED

In a statement posted on X, Menfi described the deaths as "a grave loss for the Libyan military establishment and for the entire nation."

"Libya has lost national military leaders who dedicated their lives to serving the country, who bore their responsibilities with utmost integrity in delicate circumstances, and who performed their duty with a high spirit of discipline, commitment and loyalty, placing the interest, security and stability of the nation above all considerations," he said.

Menfi extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to members of the armed forces.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya earlier said the wreckage of a Tripoli-bound Falcon 50 jet carrying al-Haddad was found south of Haymana, near Ankara.

RelatedTRT World - Libya's army chief, senior officials killed in plane crash near Ankara: PM Dbeibeh
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan