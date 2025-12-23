Libya has declared three days of national mourning following the deaths of Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and four senior military officials in a plane crash near the Turkish capital, Ankara.
In a statement on Tuesday, Libya’s Government of National Unity extended its condolences to the families of the victims and to their colleagues in the Libyan Armed Forces.
During the three-day mourning period, flags at all state institutions will be flown at half-mast, while official ceremonies and celebrations will be suspended, the statement said.
"The Government of National Unity extends its sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and to their colleagues in the armed forces," it said, adding prayers for the victims and patience for their families.
Earlier, the head of Libya’s Presidency Council, Mohamed Menfi, has mourned Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and four senior military officials who were killed in a plane crash near the Turkish capital, Ankara.
In a statement posted on X, Menfi described the deaths as "a grave loss for the Libyan military establishment and for the entire nation."
"Libya has lost national military leaders who dedicated their lives to serving the country, who bore their responsibilities with utmost integrity in delicate circumstances, and who performed their duty with a high spirit of discipline, commitment and loyalty, placing the interest, security and stability of the nation above all considerations," he said.
Menfi extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to members of the armed forces.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya earlier said the wreckage of a Tripoli-bound Falcon 50 jet carrying al-Haddad was found south of Haymana, near Ankara.