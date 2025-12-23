Libya has declared three days of national mourning following the deaths of Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and four senior military officials in a plane crash near the Turkish capital, Ankara.

In a statement on Tuesday, Libya’s Government of National Unity extended its condolences to the families of the victims and to their colleagues in the Libyan Armed Forces.

During the three-day mourning period, flags at all state institutions will be flown at half-mast, while official ceremonies and celebrations will be suspended, the statement said.

"The Government of National Unity extends its sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and to their colleagues in the armed forces," it said, adding prayers for the victims and patience for their families.

Earlier, the head of Libya’s Presidency Council, Mohamed Menfi, has mourned Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and four senior military officials who were killed in a plane crash near the Turkish capital, Ankara.