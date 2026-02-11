A new political action committee dedicated to supporting Palestinian rights advocates in the US Congress has officially launched, announcing its first endorsements ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Peace, Accountability, and Leadership PAC (PAL PAC) said in a statement that it is "exclusively committed" to backing candidates who support Palestinian human rights.

The PAC unveiled its first endorsements for four Democratic House members: Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

"We are living in a new political moment," Margaret DeReus, executive director of PAL PAC, said, arguing that the 2026 cycle represents an "unprecedented opportunity" to shift the political debate on Palestine in Washington.

"PAL PAC was founded with a defining priority: to end Israel's ongoing human rights abuses against Palestinians and stop US complicity in and backing of Israel's apartheid system, illegal theft of Palestinian land, and genocide against Palestinians. The 2026 election cycle is our chance to shift the political calculus on Palestine and set a new foundation," DeReus said.

The launch of PAL PAC comes amid growing criticism among sections of the American public over the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) political spending and its role in backing pro-Israel candidates ahead of the midterm elections.