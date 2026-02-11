POLITICS
Pro-Palestine candidates gain surprise backing ahead of 2026 US midterm elections
Peace, Accountability, and Leadership PAC (PAL PAC) launched officially, is dedicated to supporting candidates who advocate for Palestinian human rights.
Launch comes amid mounting criticism of the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC and its role in political spending during US election cycles. [File] / Reuters
February 11, 2026

A new political action committee dedicated to supporting Palestinian rights advocates in the US Congress has officially launched, announcing its first endorsements ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Peace, Accountability, and Leadership PAC (PAL PAC) said in a statement that it is "exclusively committed" to backing candidates who support Palestinian human rights.

The PAC unveiled its first endorsements for four Democratic House members: Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

"We are living in a new political moment," Margaret DeReus, executive director of PAL PAC, said, arguing that the 2026 cycle represents an "unprecedented opportunity" to shift the political debate on Palestine in Washington.

"PAL PAC was founded with a defining priority: to end Israel's ongoing human rights abuses against Palestinians and stop US complicity in and backing of Israel's apartheid system, illegal theft of Palestinian land, and genocide against Palestinians. The 2026 election cycle is our chance to shift the political calculus on Palestine and set a new foundation," DeReus said.

The launch of PAL PAC comes amid growing criticism among sections of the American public over the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) political spending and its role in backing pro-Israel candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

The launch was first reported by the US-based outlet Zeteo.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American serving in Congress, said she has witnessed what she described as US complicity in genocide and called for an arms embargo and an end to US "complicity and support of the Israeli apartheid government."

Ramirez said the PAC represents a broader push for a foreign policy rooted in peace and human rights, while Lee said it seeks to build "people power" to demand a "foreign policy rooted in human rights, dignity, and international law."

Omar said she was honoured to receive the endorsement, calling the PAC's voice "crucial" in advancing what she described as "Palestinian liberation" and a "lasting peace based on Palestinian self-determination."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
