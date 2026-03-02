Pakistani government on Monday called in the army and imposed a three-day curfew in several parts of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region following deadly protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack, according to an official statement.

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured in clashes between protesters and security forces across the country on Sunday, prompting authorities to tighten security around the US Embassy and consulates.

A curfew was enforced in the districts of Gilgit, Skardu, and Shigar, where at least 11 protesters and one security personnel were killed and 40 others wounded during confrontations.

In Karachi, the country’s commercial hub, 10 people were killed and more than 60 were injured during a protest outside the US Consulate. Two additional protesters were killed in the capital, Islamabad, while heading towards the US Embassy.