Army deployed, curfew imposed in northern Pakistan after deadly clashes over killing of Khamenei
At least 23 people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces across Pakistan on Sunday.
The government warned that the situation could further deteriorate amid large-scale demonstrations condemning Khamenei’s killing. / AA
March 2, 2026

Pakistani government on Monday called in the army and imposed a three-day curfew in several parts of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region following deadly protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack, according to an official statement.

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured in clashes between protesters and security forces across the country on Sunday, prompting authorities to tighten security around the US Embassy and consulates.

A curfew was enforced in the districts of Gilgit, Skardu, and Shigar, where at least 11 protesters and one security personnel were killed and 40 others wounded during confrontations.

In Karachi, the country’s commercial hub, 10 people were killed and more than 60 were injured during a protest outside the US Consulate. Two additional protesters were killed in the capital, Islamabad, while heading towards the US Embassy.

The government warned that the situation could further deteriorate amid large-scale demonstrations condemning Khamenei’s killing.

Regional tensions escalated Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed several senior Iranian officials, including Khamenei. Tehran responded with a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries.

AA
