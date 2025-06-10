WORLD
1 min read
Russia says missing plane found in Far East region; all 5 aboard alive
The plane had earlier sent distress signals from the forested area
Russia says missing plane found in Far East region; all 5 aboard alive
The Antonov An-2 aircraft is widely used for agricultural and forestry purposes. / AFP
June 10, 2025

Russia said on Tuesday that a plane reported missing after sending a distress signal over the country’s Far East region has been found, with all five people aboard alive.

“The plane has been found, everyone is alive,” Yevgeny Perfilyev, the ecology, nature management and forestry minister of Russia's Sakha Republic, said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that an Antonov An-2 plane activated its emergency locator beacon while “flying in the interests of forest protection” in the Tomponsky district.

RECOMMENDED

The Tomponsky district, in the eastern Sakha Republic of Siberia, is a vast and sparsely populated area characterised by largely mountainous terrain and dense forests.

TASS said Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, had been undertaking search and rescue efforts to find the plane and the five people on board.

Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian