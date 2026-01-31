MIDDLE EAST
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Central Command warns that "any unsafe and unprofessional behaviour near US forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilisation."
The announcement comes as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks after nationwide protests in Iran. / AP
January 31, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has warned that it "will not tolerate unsafe" actions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as Iran announced it would conduct live-fire naval exercises next week in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM urged IRGC on Friday to "conduct the announced naval exercise in a manner that is safe, professional and avoids unnecessary risk to freedom of navigation for international maritime traffic."

Noting that "CENTCOM will ensure the safety of US personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East," it stressed that the US "will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions including overflight of US military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of US military assets when intentions are unclear, highspeed boat approaches on a collision course with US military vessels, or weapons trained at US forces."

Reaffirming that the "Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional economic prosperity," CENTCOM said it acknowledges "Iran's right to operate professionally in international airspace and waters."

But warned that "any unsafe and unprofessional behaviour near US forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilisation."

"The US military will continue to operate with the highest levels of professionalism and adhere to international norms," it said, urging the IRGC to do the same.

Mounting tensions

The announcement comes as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks after nationwide protests in Iran.

Protests broke out in Tehran in late December and spread to several cities, continuing for nearly two weeks, triggered by a sharp decline in the value of the local currency and a deepening economic crisis.

US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" of American ships was moving toward Iran, alongside his demand for Tehran to "come to the table" to negotiate.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under "fair, balanced and noncoercive terms."

SOURCE:AA
