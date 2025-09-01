TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks
In a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterates Ankara's continued support for Tehran.
The meeting between President Erdogan and President Pezeshkian took place at the Meijiang Convention Center. / AA
September 1, 2025

Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the meeting, reiterating Ankara's continued support to Tehran in this regard.

Monday’s meeting also focused on bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The cooperation between Ankara and Tehran in many areas, especially energy, serves mutual interests, the Turkish president noted during the meeting.

Erdogan and Pezeshkian also exchanged views on the latest situation in Syria, Israel's attacks on Gaza, and the peace process in the South Caucasus, the directorate added.

Erdogan, who is in the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the 25th Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), continues his contacts on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting between Erdogan and President Pezeshkian took place at the Meijiang Convention Center.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting.

