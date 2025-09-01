Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the meeting, reiterating Ankara's continued support to Tehran in this regard.

Monday’s meeting also focused on bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The cooperation between Ankara and Tehran in many areas, especially energy, serves mutual interests, the Turkish president noted during the meeting.

Erdogan and Pezeshkian also exchanged views on the latest situation in Syria, Israel's attacks on Gaza, and the peace process in the South Caucasus, the directorate added.

Erdogan, who is in the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the 25th Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), continues his contacts on the sidelines of the summit.