TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine to avail Istanbul talks for lasting peace
Russian Foreign Minister held a phone call Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss possible Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine to avail Istanbul talks for lasting peace
Erdoğan urges Russia, Ukraine not to miss peace opportunity / AA
May 29, 2025

Türkiye considers the momentum achieved in Istanbul talks as a chance for lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, urging Russia and Ukraine not to miss the opportunity.

"We are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine. We see the momentum we have gained as an opportunity for lasting peace," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president voiced hope that the negotiations would resume in Istanbul.

"The statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov should not be taken lightly. It has further increased our hope for peace."

“Lavrov said Russia and Ukraine wanted a second round of talks to be held in Istanbul. This would allow the Istanbul peace process to start again,” he said.

The Russian foreign minister held a phone call Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss possible Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Lavrov had earlier said that Russia proposed holding the second round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul.

Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia’s offer.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Monday and is off to Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED

Fidan is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha, as well as Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

The talks are expected to address bilateral issues, as well as regional ones, including those concerning negotiations with Russia on a settlement in Ukraine.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.​​​​​​​

Both sides, during the talks facilitated by Türkiye, also agreed to continue negotiations for a truce.

President Erdogan, while returning from his visit to Azerbaijan, also said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan were developing cooperation in defence, energy, agriculture, and livestock.

Erdogan also welcomed the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve peace and praised Baku as the architect of peace in the region.


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches