Washington DC — The White House has again dismissed as false the claims in the resignation letter of Joe Kent, who argued that Iran posed no imminent threat to the US and claimed the conflict was primarily driven by "pressure from Israel" and its powerful American lobby.

Kent resigned as director of the US National Counterterrorism Center on Tuesday. His resignation letter, containing several significant claims, has since become widely circulated.

When asked why US President Donald Trump initially nominated Kent for the position, considering his history of embracing conspiracy theories and alleged ties to white nationalists, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump always thought "Kent was a good guy. Obviously, he has a commendable military record and experience."

"However, he was not someone who was involved in the Presidential Daily Brief, part of the president's intelligence briefings over the last several months, have not seen him here at the White House for quite some time," she said.

Leavitt said Trump finds it deeply disappointing that someone he gave an opportunity to would resign with a "letter of falsehoods", accusing Trump of being controlled by a foreign country (Israel).

"The president feels it's deeply disappointing that after the president gave him an opportunity in this administration to serve the American people, that he would resign with a letter filled with falsehoods, accusing the president of the United States by being controlled by a foreign country — that's both insulting and laughable all at the same time," Leavitt added.

Kent in his letter argued that he "cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran", accusing some Israeli officials and some American media figures of misleading the Trump administration and drawing parallels with the Iraq war.

"Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran."



"This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and you should strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory," Kent claimed.

Kent, a veteran who said he was deployed to combat 11 times and whose wife was killed in a previous war, said he "cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives."

He alleged that Iran posed no immediate threat to the US, attributing the conflict to "pressure from Israel" and its influential American lobby.

"This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again," Kent said.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that "I always thought he (Kent) was weak on security, very weak on security."