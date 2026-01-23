South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has highlighted Türkiye's growing strategic importance on the global stage, underlining expanding cooperation between Seoul and Ankara, particularly in the defence industry.

Cho, in an interview with Anadolu on Friday, said the two countries are steadily strengthening their international standing in areas where they possess strong defence capabilities, noting that cooperation continues through several joint projects, "especially the Altay main battle tank project".

Expressing optimism about future collaboration, Cho said the partnership would not only enhance the defence industry capacities of both countries but also contribute significantly to reinforcing regional and global peace and security.

'Remarkable progress' in Türkiye's defence sector

Recalling recent talks between the South Korean and Turkish leaders, Cho said both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance towards a stronger global position in the defence industry.

He added that they agreed to deepen cooperation in joint production, technological collaboration and education exchange programmes, based on mutual trust.

"We closely follow Türkiye's long-standing and determined efforts to strengthen its defence industry," Cho said, pointing to Türkiye surpassing $10 billion in defence exports for the first time last year and successfully hosting IDEF, its largest-ever defence industry fair, as "concrete indicators of remarkable progress".

Cho also outlined South Korea's pragmatic foreign policy approach, stressing that Seoul does not pursue a simple balancing act amid US-China competition but instead evaluates national interests from a holistic and multidimensional perspective.

While seeking new growth opportunities through cooperation with China on an equal footing, Cho said South Korea also aims to enhance industrial competitiveness by strengthening collaboration with the United States in advanced technology sectors.

'Deep trust and friendship' with Türkiye

Cho underlined that Türkiye holds a special place in South Korea's history, recalling that Ankara sent nearly 20,000 soldiers during the Korean War to defend South Korea's freedom and democracy.

He said this shared legacy continues to form "the foundation of deep trust and friendship" between the two nations.

He noted that bilateral cooperation, built on this historical bond, has expanded steadily across political, economic and cultural fields.