Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia reiterated their backing for Kuwait’s sovereignty over its maritime territories following Iraq’s submission of new maritime coordinates and an updated map to the United Nations.

"The State of Qatar announces its full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait, affirming that it is following the coordinates lists and map submitted by the sisterly Republic of Iraq to the United Nations, which infringe upon the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait over its maritime areas and its fixed and stable maritime elevations in relation to the Republic of Iraq, such as Fasht Al-Qaid and Fasht Al-Aij," Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday on X.

Bahrain, too, expressed its support and as per a statement by the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared by the Qatar News Agency, it said it is “closely monitoring” the coordinates lists and map submitted by Iraq, saying it infringed upon the State of Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime areas and fixed, stable maritime elevations.

In the statement, Bahrain urged Iraq to take into consideration the course of the historical relations between Kuwait and Iraq, and to act seriously and responsibly in accordance with the rules and principles of international law.

In a similar vein, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its full support for Kuwait’s legitimate rights and voiced concern over Iraq’s submission, calling for the matter to be handled in line with international law and established agreements.