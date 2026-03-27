US Vice President JD Vance is emerging as a key figure in Washington’s efforts to broker a peace deal with Iran amid the ongoing war, which is now nearly a month old.

Diplomatic contacts are intensifying through regional mediators, including Pakistan, which has been relaying US messages to Iran and vice versa.

According to an Axios report, Vance has taken a leading role in behind-the-scenes diplomacy, holding multiple discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and engaging with Gulf allies while maintaining indirect communication channels with Iranian officials.

The report said the White House views Vance as a central negotiator due to his senior position and his skepticism towards prolonged military engagements, positioning him as a suitable envoy for sensitive talks.

Vance's diplomatic efforts include coordination with countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, focusing on de-escalation, potential peace negotiations, and regional security dynamics.

US President Donald Trump formally confirmed Vance's role on Thursday, asking him to brief officials on Iran and noting he is working alongside Mideast Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, on ongoing negotiations.

White House officials told Axios that Vance’s senior standing and opposition to prolonged overseas conflicts make him a more appealing interlocutor for Iran than Witkoff and Kushner, with Witkoff recommending him as lead negotiator.

"If the Iranians can't strike a deal with Vance, they don't get a deal. He's the best they're gonna get," a senior administration official said.

A White House official said Witkoff and Kushner are still handling negotiations, while Vance is prepared to take a larger role if talks progress.

Iranian officials have, however, reportedly rejected further negotiations with Kushner and Witkoff.

They have conveyed through back-channel intermediaries, that they have "zero trust" in the duo, accusing them of "stabbing Iran in the back" by conducting peace talks while the US and Israel were already planning for the war on Iran.

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Did Vance shout at Netanyahu?

White House officials suspected some Israeli figures tried to undermine Vance after a tense call with Netanyahu, where he questioned overly optimistic war expectations.

US and Israeli sources also denied reports that Vance shouted at Netanyahu, calling the claims inaccurate, the report said.

"Before the war, Bibi (Netanyahu) really sold it to the president as being easy, as regime change being a lot likelier than it was," a US source told Axios. But "the VP was clear-eyed about some of those statements," the source added.