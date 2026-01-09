Türkiye has condemned an attack carried out by unidentified individuals on a Turkish minority primary school in the village of Karacaoglan in Greece’s Rodopi region of Western Thrace.

“We condemn the attack carried out by unidentified individuals against the primary school belonging to the Turkish Minority of Western Thrace in the village of Karacaoglan in the Western Thrace region, which was closed by Greek authorities in the 2021-2022 academic year,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Friday on the US social media platform X.

The attack in Karacaoglan village came to light on January 4, when local residents noticed the damage, after which police launched an investigation.