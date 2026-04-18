WORLD
2 min read
Turkish Cypriot president says foreign policy steps taken in coordination with Türkiye
President Tufan Erhurman underlines the long-standing practice of close coordination with Ankara on key policy matters.
Turkish Cypriot president says foreign policy steps taken in coordination with Türkiye
Tufan Erhurman speaks during an exclusive interview at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2026, April 18, 2026, in Antalya, Turkiye. / AA
5 hours ago

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman has said all steps related to the Cyprus issue and the country’s foreign policy are taken in consultation with Türkiye, stressing that such coordination will continue to intensify during his tenure.

Speaking to Anadolu on Saturday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2026 in Türkiye’s southern resort city of Antalya, Erhurman underlined the long-standing practice of close coordination with Ankara on key policy matters.

“All steps regarding the Cyprus issue and the TRNC’s foreign policy have been taken in consultation with Türkiye. This has been the case under all previous leaders, and I have said it will continue to increase during my term,” he said.

Erhurman noted that coordination with Turkish authorities is maintained on a daily basis, adding that he recently held a “very productive” meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The talks covered recent developments in the Cyprus issue as well as broader regional dynamics and their potential impact on the dispute, he said, adding that both sides reaffirmed their “full coordination.”

RECOMMENDED

On efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, he reiterated that the Turkish Cypriot side remains committed to dialogue but does not intend to be confined solely to negotiation processes.

“History has taught us that there is also a world beyond the negotiation table. Turkish Cypriots have no intention of being confined to it. We will continue to make every effort in good faith to reach a solution,” he said.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of President Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centred on the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

RelatedTRT World - European troops sent to Cyprus over Iran war must not become permanent: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan-flagged crude tanker exits Hormuz, first since US blockade
Bahrain makes rare admission of death in intelligence custody as prosecutors investigate
Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 kicks off with global leaders attending
IMF warns energy shock could push Europe towards higher inflation and slower growth
Australian court grants bail to soldier accused of war crimes in Afghanistan
Trump portrays US-Israel war on Iran as 'little diversion', says it should be ending 'pretty soon'
Back from their Moon flyby, Artemis II astronauts say readjusting to life on Earth
Türkiye's FM Fidan holds talks with Pakistan's PM Sharif in Antalya amid push for US-Iran peace deal
Trump: Iran deal 'very close', eyes Pakistan trip for signing
Turkish, Somali presidents discuss energy cooperation, regional issues
Regional actors key to peace, security: Erdogan
Iran UN envoy calls US blockade 'act of aggression'
European troops sent to Cyprus over Iran war must not become permanent: Erdogan
Iran eyes $15B from Hormuz transit fees paid in local currency
Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire: Trump