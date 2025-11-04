Russia has said it was maintaining “constant working contacts” with Venezuela as tensions grow in the Caribbean following a series of US military strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday ongoing communication with Caracas but declined to give details about the nature of the exchanges, state news agency TASS reported.

Peskov said Moscow hopes the situation between Venezuela and the United States “remains calm” and that no new conflicts erupt in the region.

'Excessive military force'