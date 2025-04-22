As Canada holds an election on Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals are ahead of Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives in national opinion polls.

The New Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh is in a distant third place, while the separatist Bloc Quebecois, which only campaigns in the predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec, is in fourth.

In a close race, votes in a few electoral districts, called "ridings" in Canada, could make all the difference in who is prime minister.

Burnaby Central, British Columbia

The result here could help show whether the left-leaning New Democrats, who compete with the Liberals for the center-left vote, have a future.

Burnaby Central is a new riding, replacing Burnaby South.

This was held by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who kept former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government in power for more than two years in return for more social spending.

Singh, who is the NDP candidate, says Canadians benefited because as a result of the deal, Liberals passed legislation increasing access to healthcare. But polls suggest he is running third in the new riding as left-leaning voters coalesce behind the Liberals.

2021 election result in Burnaby South – NDP 40.3 percent; Liberal 30.4 percent; Conservatives 22.4 percent.

Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, Ontario

Key to any victory is the so-called Golden Horseshoe, a riding-rich crescent that sits on Lake Ontario and includes Toronto as well as other cities.

The Conservatives held Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill from 2018 to 2021.

If they are to take advantage of unhappiness over living costs, immigration and a housing crisis — factors that dominated politics before US President Donald Trump began threatening tariffs and annexation — the riding is a key target.

2021 election result – Liberal 45.2 percent; Conservatives 42.1 percent.

Trois-Rivieres, Quebec