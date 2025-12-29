WORLD
1 min read
Deadly fire breaks out at Indonesia retirement home, probe under way: officials
At least 16 killed as a blaze erupted late Sunday night at a nursing home in Manado, North Sulawesi province.
Deadly fire breaks out at Indonesia retirement home, probe under way: officials
Three residents sustained severe burns in the incident. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

At least 16 people were killed and three were injured when a deadly fire erupted at a retirement home in the city of Manado on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, local media reported.

The blaze erupted late Sunday night and quickly engulfed large parts of the facility of a nursing home in Manado, North Sulawesi province, where around 32 elderly people were living, according to the Jakarta Globe on Monday.

Firefighters said the flames spread rapidly, forcing emergency crews to focus on containing the fire and preventing it from reaching nearby densely populated neighbourhoods.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour.

RECOMMENDED

Three residents sustained severe burns in the incident and were moved to the hospital.

Police launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire; however, preliminary information suggested the blaze may have started in the kitchen area.

RelatedTRT World - Jakarta office tower inferno leaves 22 dead after suspected battery blast
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar