At least 16 people were killed and three were injured when a deadly fire erupted at a retirement home in the city of Manado on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, local media reported.

The blaze erupted late Sunday night and quickly engulfed large parts of the facility of a nursing home in Manado, North Sulawesi province, where around 32 elderly people were living, according to the Jakarta Globe on Monday.

Firefighters said the flames spread rapidly, forcing emergency crews to focus on containing the fire and preventing it from reaching nearby densely populated neighbourhoods.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour.