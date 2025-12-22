Rwanda has closed over 10,000 evangelical churches for failing to comply with a 2018 law designed to regulate places of worship.

The law introduced new rules on health, safety, and financial disclosures and requires all preachers to have theological training.

President Paul Kagame has been vocal in his criticisms of the evangelical churches that have sprouted across the small country in Africa's Great Lakes region.

"If it were up to me, I wouldn't even reopen a single church," Kagame told a news briefing last month.

"In all the development challenges we are dealing with, the wars, our country's survival, what is the role of these churches? Are they also providing jobs? Many are just thieving; some churches are just a den of bandits," he said.

The vast majority of Rwandans are Christian, according to a 2024 census, with many now travelling long and costly distances to find places to pray.

The 2018 law requires churches to submit annual action plans stating how they align with "national values.”

All donations must be channelled through registered accounts.