Doha is bidding host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, authorities said on Tuesday, as the Gulf state sets its sights on yet another major sport event to diversify its energy-reliant economy.

Should it be chosen, Qatar would become the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to host the Olympic Games, said Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"The official bid submitted by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games represents a new milestone in Qatar's journey," he said in a statement shared on the official Qatar News Agency.

"The bid builds on Qatar's proven track record of successfully hosting major international sporting events, most notably the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," Al Thani added.

Some rights groups claimed “thousands” of migrant workers died in the lead-up to the 2022 tournament, although Doha has said only 37 workers on World Cup projects perished -and only three in work-related incidents.

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said Doha had "made sport a central pillar of our national strategy".