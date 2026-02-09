India and Greece have signed a joint declaration of intent on strengthening defence industrial cooperation, according to an official statement.

This comes as Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in New Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi said both ministers reiterated that the India-Greece strategic partnership is “based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom and mutual respect”.

“The two countries decided to expand capacity of their respective indigenous defence industries through partnership between India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (policy of self-reliant India) and Hellenic defence reforms under ‘Agenda 2030’,” a statement issued by the Indian defence ministry said.