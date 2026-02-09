WORLD
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
New Delhi and Athens sign a joint declaration of intent on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.
Indian defence minister holds talks with his Greek counterpart in New Delhi. — X/@@rajnathsingh / TRT World
February 9, 2026

India and Greece have signed a joint declaration of intent on strengthening defence industrial cooperation, according to an official statement.

This comes as Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in New Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi said both ministers reiterated that the India-Greece strategic partnership is “based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom and mutual respect”.

“The two countries decided to expand capacity of their respective indigenous defence industries through partnership between India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (policy of self-reliant India) and Hellenic defence reforms under ‘Agenda 2030’,” a statement issued by the Indian defence ministry said.

A joint declaration of intent on strengthening the defence industrial cooperation was signed as “a starting point for developing a five-year roadmap”, the ministry said.

The defence ministers discussed various issues of “regional peace and security and acknowledged deepening bilateral defence cooperation and strategic ties”.

“A bilateral military cooperation Plan for 2026 was also exchanged, charting the course for military engagements between the armed forces of both countries,” it added.

