A bomb has exploded outside a California fertility clinic, killing one person in what the FBI labelled a terror attack.

The blast tore through downtown Palm Springs on Saturday, ripping a hole in the clinic and blowing out the windows and doors of nearby buildings, an AFP journalist on the scene reported.

"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," Akil Davis, the head of the FBI's Los Angeles field office told reporters near the site of the fatal explosion.

"This is probably one of the largest bombing investigations that we've had in southern California," he added.

He confirmed that one person near the clinic at the time of the blast had been killed and that four others were wounded. Work was ongoing to identify the deceased, he added.

In response to a reporter's question on whether the clinic in Palm Springs was deliberately targeted, Davis answered: "We believe so, yes."

The city's mayor, Ron deHarte had earlier said that investigators confirmed a bomb exploded in or near a vehicle outside the clinic.

Eyewitnesses told local media they had seen human remains near the American Reproductive Centers clinic, with aerial footage of the scene showing the building roof had collapsed.

Debris for 'several blocks'

The charred remnants of a vehicle lay in a parking lot, some distance from the apparent epicentre of the explosion.

Debris was blown straight through the building and scattered across the road, while the roofs of a number of nearby buildings had been damaged, indicating the intense force of the blast.

Davis of the FBI described the explosion as "significant" and said debris had been thrown more than two hundred yards (180 metres) from the scene, but declined to comment further on the characteristics of the bomb.

The local ABC affiliate, which cited an unnamed law enforcement source, said the person who died was a suspect in the blast.