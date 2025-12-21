One person was killed and two others were wounded in two Israeli air strikes targeting a car and motorcycle in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of last year’s ceasefire deal, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said Israeli aircraft struck a car and motorcycle in the town of Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district, causing the casualties.

Lebanon’s official news agency, NNA, earlier reported that an Israeli drone strike hit a moving car in the al-Kassar neighbourhood in Yater in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted two Hezbollah operatives engaged in what it described as “military activity” near the border.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

