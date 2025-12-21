One person was killed and two others were wounded in two Israeli air strikes targeting a car and motorcycle in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of last year’s ceasefire deal, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said Israeli aircraft struck a car and motorcycle in the town of Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district, causing the casualties.
Lebanon’s official news agency, NNA, earlier reported that an Israeli drone strike hit a moving car in the al-Kassar neighbourhood in Yater in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted two Hezbollah operatives engaged in what it described as “military activity” near the border.
There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.
Dismantling Israeli surveillance device
The Lebanese army said on Sunday that it dismantled an Israeli surveillance device disguised and equipped with a camera in southern Lebanon.
According to a statement by the army, a specialised military unit had discovered and safely dismantled a device in the town of Yaroun, in the Bint Jbeil district.
The operation was carried out as part of ongoing field inspections in southern areas amid continued Israeli attacks despite a ceasefire deal in place since November 2024.
The military called on residents to stay away from suspicious objects, avoid touching them, and report any findings to the nearest military post to ensure public safety.
Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 were injured.
Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, but have only partially pulled out, maintaining military occupation at five border outposts.