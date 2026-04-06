WAR ON IRAN
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Israel prepares for major escalation as Trump's Iran deadline nears — Israeli media
Israeli public broadcaster KAN is reporting that Israel is awaiting a "green light" from US to launch joint strikes on Iranian energy and infrastructure targets.
Israel prepares for major escalation as Trump's Iran deadline nears — Israeli media
Israel awaits US 'green light' for strikes on Iranian national infrastructure [File] / AP
18 hours ago

Israel has prepared for a major escalation against Iran following the expiry of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Israeli media.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, said assessments indicate that Trump may escalate attacks against Iran once the deadline expires on Tuesday.

The source stated that Israel is preparing to launch large-scale joint strikes with the US on Iran’s national infrastructure.

"We are ready for major escalation in Iran once the deadline ends and are awaiting US approval," the source said.

However, there are concerns in Israel that Trump could decide to impose a ceasefire at the last moment.

Deadline pressure

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Unnamed Israeli officials also told KAN that the country expects a "green light" to strike energy-related and infrastructure targets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a limited security meeting later Monday with senior defence officials to discuss the potential attack.

Trump gave Iran until 8 pm Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement or face attacks on energy infrastructure.

Regional tensions escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,400 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says Iran 'can be taken out in one night, and that might be tomorrow night'
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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