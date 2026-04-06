Israel has prepared for a major escalation against Iran following the expiry of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Israeli media.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, said assessments indicate that Trump may escalate attacks against Iran once the deadline expires on Tuesday.

The source stated that Israel is preparing to launch large-scale joint strikes with the US on Iran’s national infrastructure.

"We are ready for major escalation in Iran once the deadline ends and are awaiting US approval," the source said.

However, there are concerns in Israel that Trump could decide to impose a ceasefire at the last moment.

Deadline pressure