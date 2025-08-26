The EU has called on Israel to respect international humanitarian law, and described the recent Israeli strikes on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza "completely unacceptable."

"Civilians and journalists must be protected under international law. The EU reiterates its call on Israel to respect international humanitarian law and to ensure that these attacks are investigated," EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni wrote in a statement issued on Tuesday by the European External Action Service, the bloc's diplomatic arm.

Stressing that there have been "too many" fatalities, he said that Israel's recent strikes were "completely unacceptable."

"The EU stands in solidarity with the families of the victims, with the journalistic community, and with all civilians in Gaza who continue to pay the highest price," the statement added.

At least 47 Palestinians, including six journalists, were killed on Monday and dozens were injured in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza, according to medics.

Attack on rescue team, journalists

The Health Ministry initially said 20 people were killed, including five journalists and a firefighter, in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.