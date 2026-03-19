WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Tulsi Gabbard asserts US and Israeli objectives in Iran war are not aligned
US spy chief says while Israel has been focused assassinating Iranian leadership, US is trying to destroy Iran's ballistic missiles launching and production capability, and Tehran's navy.
Tulsi Gabbard asserts US and Israeli objectives in Iran war are not aligned
Tulsi Gabbard faces another round of sharp questions about US-Israeli war on Iran. / AP
17 hours ago

American and Israeli objectives for the war on Iran are not the same, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has said, with Israel focused on assassinating Iran's leadership and US President Donald Trump focused on destroying Iran's ballistic missile programme and navy.

"The objectives that have been laid out by the president are different from the objectives that have been laid out by the Israeli government," Gabbard told the House intelligence committee's annual hearing on worldwide threats to the United States on Thursday.

"We can see through the operations that the Israeli government has been focused on disabling the Iranian leadership.

The president has stated that his objectives are to destroy Iran's ballistic missiles launching capability, their ballistic missile production capability, and their navy," she said.

The US and Israel have repeatedly sought to highlight their close coordination in their joint attacks on Iran, but officials on both sides have acknowledged that their objectives were not the same.

As the conflict neared the three-week mark, Israel has led attacks that have assassinated Iranian clerics and military leaders, while the US has been focused on striking sites related to the country's missile programme.

RelatedTRT World - Senators grill Gabbard: If Iran's nuclear infrastructure was 'obliterated', why did US enter war?
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The gap was highlighted on Wednesday night, when Trump said in a social media post that Washington "knew nothing" about Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas field, which drew an Iranian assault on energy infrastructure in Qatar, and that Israel would not attack the field further unless Iran again attacked Qatar.

Gabbard said she did not have an answer when Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas asked to what she attributed Israel's decision to attack Iranian infrastructure despite Trump calling for those facilities to be off-limits.

Gabbard's appearance in the House was her second straight day of testimony, after she, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and other intelligence agency directors testified to the Senate intelligence panel on Wednesday.

At both hearings, Gabbard was questioned about whether she felt Iran had posed an "imminent" threat to the United States to justify the air attacks by the US and Israel that began on February 28.

Joe Kent, who headed the National Counterterrorism Center, on Tuesday became the first senior official in Trump's administration to resign over the Iran war, saying Iran posed no imminent threat to the US.

Gabbard said in both hearings that it was solely up to Trump to determine whether the United States faces an imminent threat.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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