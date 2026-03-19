American and Israeli objectives for the war on Iran are not the same, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has said, with Israel focused on assassinating Iran's leadership and US President Donald Trump focused on destroying Iran's ballistic missile programme and navy.

"The objectives that have been laid out by the president are different from the objectives that have been laid out by the Israeli government," Gabbard told the House intelligence committee's annual hearing on worldwide threats to the United States on Thursday.

"We can see through the operations that the Israeli government has been focused on disabling the Iranian leadership.

The president has stated that his objectives are to destroy Iran's ballistic missiles launching capability, their ballistic missile production capability, and their navy," she said.

The US and Israel have repeatedly sought to highlight their close coordination in their joint attacks on Iran, but officials on both sides have acknowledged that their objectives were not the same.

As the conflict neared the three-week mark, Israel has led attacks that have assassinated Iranian clerics and military leaders, while the US has been focused on striking sites related to the country's missile programme.