UK refuses US request to use British bases for potential Iran strikes
Trump criticises Chagos Islands deal amid tensions over military access.
A B52 bomber waits on the tarmac for servicing at RAF Fairford on March 27, 1999. / Reuters Archive
6 hours ago

The United Kingdom has refused to grant US forces permission to use British military bases for potential strikes against Iran, The Times reported on Thursday.

The decision has heightened tensions between the UK and Washington and prompted criticism from President Donald Trump.

Under longstanding agreements, American aircraft could operate from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, home to US heavy bombers, and the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, only with prior approval from the British government.

However, London has not granted that permission for any hypothetical action against Iran, citing concerns that participating in a strike against Iran without a clear legal justification could breach international law.

Trump criticised the decision while also attacking the UK’s 2025 agreement to transfer sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory, including Diego Garcia and Chagos Islands, to Mauritius.

On his Truth Social platform, he warned that “it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford … in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime,” referring to Iran.

The dispute came after Trump discussed his ultimatum to Iran over its nuclear programme with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The following day, Trump publicly tied his criticism of the Chagos deal to Britain’s potential role in any US military action. He suggested the UK’s support would be legal under international law, claiming Iran could strike the UK and allied nations.

The development comes as multiple reports say that Washington is gearing up to strike Iran amid a major military buildup in the region.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
