The United Kingdom has refused to grant US forces permission to use British military bases for potential strikes against Iran, The Times reported on Thursday.

The decision has heightened tensions between the UK and Washington and prompted criticism from President Donald Trump.

Under longstanding agreements, American aircraft could operate from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, home to US heavy bombers, and the joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, only with prior approval from the British government.

However, London has not granted that permission for any hypothetical action against Iran, citing concerns that participating in a strike against Iran without a clear legal justification could breach international law.

Trump criticised the decision while also attacking the UK’s 2025 agreement to transfer sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory, including Diego Garcia and Chagos Islands, to Mauritius.