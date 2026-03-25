Germany’s state broadcaster Deutsche Welle appended a disclaimer distancing itself from remarks by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemning US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Steinmeier described the war on Iran as “contrary to international law” and a “politically disastrous mistake” in unusually blunt comments that also criticised the foreign policy approach of Donald Trump.
When Deutsche Welle shared the president’s remarks on its platform, it appended a note stating that “the role of the German president is largely ceremonial and does not represent the government’s position,” prompting a backlash over what observers described as a rare public rebuke of the country’s head of state by a state-funded outlet.
Calling war ‘politically disastrous mistake’
Speaking at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, Steinmeier said Germany should not avoid clearly naming violations of international law.
“Our foreign policy does not become more convincing just because we do not call a breach of international law a breach of international law,” he said.
“We must address this with regard to the war in Iran. For, in my view, this war is contrary to international law.”
He also rejected claims that the conflict was justified by imminent threats to US targets, calling the war unnecessary and warning it marked a historic rupture in transatlantic relations.
“Just as I believe there will be no going back in relations with Russia to before February 24, 2022, so too do I believe there will be no going back in transatlantic relations to before January 20, 2025,” Steinmeier said.
Accusation of bias
Critics said Deutsche Welle’s disclaimer appeared to undermine the president’s position rather than provide context, fuelling concerns about the broadcaster’s editorial stance.
The incident follows earlier allegations by current and former staff that the network pressured journalists to soften coverage of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.
Last year, 13 current and former employees — including former religious affairs correspondent Martin Gak — accused management of attempting to downplay Israeli actions during the war on Gaza, claims the broadcaster has previously rejected.
Observers say the latest episode has revived debate about whether the outlet prioritises alignment with government policy over journalistic independence.