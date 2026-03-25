Germany’s state broadcaster Deutsche Welle appended a disclaimer distancing itself from remarks by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemning US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Steinmeier described the war on Iran as “contrary to international law” and a “politically disastrous mistake” in unusually blunt comments that also criticised the foreign policy approach of Donald Trump.

When Deutsche Welle shared the president’s remarks on its platform, it appended a note stating that “the role of the German president is largely ceremonial and does not represent the government’s position,” prompting a backlash over what observers described as a rare public rebuke of the country’s head of state by a state-funded outlet.

Calling war ‘politically disastrous mistake’

Speaking at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, Steinmeier said Germany should not avoid clearly naming violations of international law.

“Our foreign policy does not become more convincing just because we do not call a breach of international law a breach of international law,” he said.

“We must address this with regard to the war in Iran. For, in my view, this war is contrary to international law.”

He also rejected claims that the conflict was justified by imminent threats to US targets, calling the war unnecessary and warning it marked a historic rupture in transatlantic relations.