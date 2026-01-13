US Senator Mark Warner said Monday that the US was facing a rise in religious discrimination and hate-fueled extremism, accusing the Trump administration of contributing to growing Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment.

Warner said he took the Senate floor to condemn "the heartbreaking and anti-American rise in religious discrimination and hate fueled extremism, and to call particular attention to the ways this administration has fueled the flames of Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate."

"I rise today to specifically condemn the discrimination our Muslim and Arab American communities are facing because, unfortunately, this president and his administration have openly stoked and institutionalised Islamophobic discrimination," he said.

As an example, Warner pointed to comments President Donald Trump made at a Cabinet meeting last month about people with Somali roots, saying he referred to the community as “garbage” and said, “We don’t want them in our country.”

Warner said called Trump's remarks "disgusting, dehumanising, and un-American," arguing that they should be "roundly and loudly" condemned by all public officials.

Inflammatory rhetoric within Congress