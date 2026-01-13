WORLD
2 min read
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
"All of us... have a duty to end that silence and loudly and resolutely condemn Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate," Mark Warner says.
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
Looking ahead to the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, Warner urged renewed commitment to confronting bigotry and discrimination. / Reuters
January 13, 2026

US Senator Mark Warner said Monday that the US was facing a rise in religious discrimination and hate-fueled extremism, accusing the Trump administration of contributing to growing Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment.

Warner said he took the Senate floor to condemn "the heartbreaking and anti-American rise in religious discrimination and hate fueled extremism, and to call particular attention to the ways this administration has fueled the flames of Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate."

"I rise today to specifically condemn the discrimination our Muslim and Arab American communities are facing because, unfortunately, this president and his administration have openly stoked and institutionalised Islamophobic discrimination," he said.

As an example, Warner pointed to comments President Donald Trump made at a Cabinet meeting last month about people with Somali roots, saying he referred to the community as “garbage” and said, “We don’t want them in our country.”

Warner said called Trump's remarks "disgusting, dehumanising, and un-American," arguing that they should be "roundly and loudly" condemned by all public officials.

Inflammatory rhetoric within Congress

RECOMMENDED

The senator also criticised inflammatory rhetoric within Congress itself, noting that an unnamed fellow senator recently described Islam as “a poisonous religion” that is “fundamentally incompatible with our Western values.”

"All of us, but, especially those of us who serve in this body in public office, have a duty to end that silence and loudly and resolutely condemn Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate," Warner said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, Warner urged renewed commitment to confronting bigotry and discrimination.

"Next month marks the start of the holy season of Ramadan for our Muslim brothers and sisters, particularly during this time of reflection ... but frankly, throughout the whole year, it should be incumbent upon all of us to call out all forms of bigotry and discrimination against any religious community and to stand up for all our communities against injustice," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Pope blames Europe’s Islamophobia on those bent on excluding others, says coexistence is possible
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025