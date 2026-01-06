Slovenia will hold parliamentary elections on March 22 after President Natasa Pirc-Musar signed a decree on Tuesday calling for a poll in the NATO and European Union member state, in what will likely be a closely-contested race.

"The decree... marks the start of an important period for democracy in which citizens will again decide on the future direction of our country," Pirc-Musar said in a statement.

Since June 2022, Slovenia has been run by the centre-left coalition government of Prime Minister Robert Golob, comprising ministers from Golob's Freedom Movement party, Social Democrats and the Left.

Populist former premier Janez Jansa, leading the SDS party, has remained the bloc's strongest opposition.