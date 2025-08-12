While the world watches Israel’s destruction in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, through airstrikes, mass starvation, and the targeted killing of civilians, another invasion has been unfolding in silence. It advances with legal decrees and property registers, quietly stripping Palestinians of their land.



The State of Israel is built on a gigantic, ongoing theft : the theft of a whole country, Palestine, from its people, the Palestinians.



They have been continuously dispossessed since the beginning of the Zionist settlement and replacement colonial project more than a century ago.

Israel was founded in 1948 through the military conquest of two-thirds of Mandatory Palestine, which had been ethnically cleansed of its inhabitants.

It was a very profitable operation.



While Jews owned only seven to eight percent of Palestine's lands before 1948, Israel seized more than 90 percent of the land and properties under its control from expelled Palestinian inhabitants.



These included around 900,000 refugees who were never allowed to return, 75,000 internally displaced , and many others who remained but lost their property.

Up to 531 Palestinian localities were destroyed or depopulated, leaving empty 20,350 km2 of land.

Such a vast theft needed to be managed to organise the looting.



It also needed to be hidden, as it constituted a flagrant violation of human rights and international law, undermining the image of the new state.

That is why Israel rapidly built a legal arsenal to give the theft an institutional legitimising frame.



This framework was designed to mask its injustice and to rationalise the allocation of Palestinian resources in accordance with a planned colonisation policy.

Central to this legal and administrative structure, the 1950 Absentee Property Law placed all properties of Palestinian refugees under the administration of the State of Israel.



A Custodian of Absentee Properties was created, working alongside institutional bodies like the Development Authority, to regulate the allocation and use of Palestinian lands and properties, whether exploited, settled, or kept as reserves for further expansion.

This law defined an “Absentee” as anyone who left their property during the 1948 war and took refuge outside of the territory under Israeli control.



This included most who fled to neighbouring states and to other parts of Palestine, many of whom were packed in the small territory later known as Gaza, where refugees and their descendants make up more than 70 percent of today’s population.

Passed the same year, The Law of Return , which guarantees every Jew the right to immigrate and become a citizen of Israel, mirrors the Absentee Law.



One enables mass Jewish immigration and settlement; the other legalises the dispossession of Palestinians and forbids them from returning home.



This is mass replacement.

Present-absentees and expansion of the law



Part of the theft of land and property from Palestinians who remained under Israeli rule was made possible by an annex to the Absentee Law.



It classified internally displaced persons as “present-absentees”.



Many were transformed into social housing tenants in the areas where they were concentrated, often in homes and lands belonging to other Palestinians declared “absentee,” and sometimes in their own former houses.

They were granted the status of “protected tenants”, which supposedly guaranteed them protection from eviction.



But this status could only be transferred to the second generation,

Nowadays, third and fourth generations cannot benefit from this protection and may be forced to move elsewhere.

Their residential vulnerability is greatest in city centres that Israel seeks to develop for tourism and gentrification, such as Haifa , Jaffa, or ‘Akka, where Palestinian social tenancy is significant.

In the same colonial logic, the Absentee Law was applied to the Palestinian lands occupied after the taking control of the rest of the country in 1967.



The definition “Absentee” was adapted to include the newly displaced and refugee population, around 250,000 people.