US, Qatar and Israel hold secret trilateral meet in New York: report
The main focus of the meeting was largely "on the implementation of the Gaza peace agreement", a report says.
(FILE) Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City, Gaza. / Reuters
December 8, 2025

The United States, Israel and Qatar held a trilateral meeting in New York Sunday, sources told US news outlet Axios, months after Israeli jets conducted an air strike in Doha, unsuccessfully targeting Hamas leadership.

Two sources told Axios it was "the highest level meeting between the countries since the deal to end the war in Gaza, for which Qatar served as a key mediator".

The White House did not immediately confirm the meeting.

Axios reported White House envoy Steve Witkoff hosted the meeting, with Mossad spy chief David Barnea representing Israel and an unnamed senior Qatari official in attendance.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, helped broker a comprehensive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which remains delicate as both Israel and Hamas accuse each other of breaching its terms.

Fragile ceasefire

On Saturday, Qatar and Egypt both called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of an international stabilisation force to fully implement the fragile agreement to end the war in Gaza.

Speaking at a diplomatic conference in Doha, Qatari premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said "a ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is full withdrawal of the Israeli forces (and) there is stability back in Gaza".

Axios reported that the main focus of Sunday's meeting was largely "on the implementation of the Gaza peace agreement".

The Israeli strike on Doha on September 9 unsuccessfully targeted top Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayra and others in the Palestinian resistance group.

The strike instead killed six people and sparked a wave of criticism, including a rebuke from US President Donald Trump.

Axios reports Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later called Al Thani from the White House "at Trump's urging, to apologise for the strike".

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
