WAR ON IRAN
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Trump says US would have struck Iran even if he knew Tehran would strike Gulf states in response
Trump says US-Israeli war on Iran prevented a nuclear war while officials offer differing timelines on the war's duration.
Trump says US would have struck Iran even if he knew Tehran would strike Gulf states in response
Trump says Iran war will end soon as officials give mixed signals / Reuters
March 16, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that even if Washington had known Iran would strike Gulf countries in retaliation, the United States would still have carried out its war against Tehran.

"It's not a question of like, 'Gee, should you have known?' And if we did know, big deal. I mean, we have to do what we have to do," Trump said during an event at the White House.

Noting that multiple Gulf nations have come under Iranian fire, he said: "Saudi Arabia, all of a sudden, Kuwait. Kuwait is getting hit. Bahrain is getting…All these countries are getting hit," adding that "there was no expert that would say that was going to happen."

US President Donald Trump has also said the war with Iran will not end this week but will conclude "soon," noting "it won't be long."

"We're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up. It'll be wrapped up soon," Trump said, adding he felt he had "an obligation" to act despite his personal reluctance.

He claimed that without the US strikes on Iran, a nuclear war would have broken out and escalated into World War III, framing the campaign as a necessity rather than a war of choice.

The remarks reflect the administration's shifting and often contradictory messaging on the war's duration.

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Trump initially suggested the campaign would last four to five weeks and has repeatedly said it was running "ahead of schedule."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday it would "certainly" end within weeks.

Yet Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last week it was "only just the beginning" as the Axios news site reported that officials in Washington and allied capitals were preparing for US involvement to stretch until September.

The US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28 and have reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Fourteen US service members have been killed since the beginning of the campaign.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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