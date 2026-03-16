US President Donald Trump has said that even if Washington had known Iran would strike Gulf countries in retaliation, the United States would still have carried out its war against Tehran.

"It's not a question of like, 'Gee, should you have known?' And if we did know, big deal. I mean, we have to do what we have to do," Trump said during an event at the White House.

Noting that multiple Gulf nations have come under Iranian fire, he said: "Saudi Arabia, all of a sudden, Kuwait. Kuwait is getting hit. Bahrain is getting…All these countries are getting hit," adding that "there was no expert that would say that was going to happen."

US President Donald Trump has also said the war with Iran will not end this week but will conclude "soon," noting "it won't be long."

"We're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up. It'll be wrapped up soon," Trump said, adding he felt he had "an obligation" to act despite his personal reluctance.

He claimed that without the US strikes on Iran, a nuclear war would have broken out and escalated into World War III, framing the campaign as a necessity rather than a war of choice.

The remarks reflect the administration's shifting and often contradictory messaging on the war's duration.